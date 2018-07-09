WWE News: Charlotte Comments on Ric Flair’s Surgery, Stock Down, New Day Preview Super Smash Brothers Ultimate

– Charlotte commented on Ric Flair undergoing successful surgery in a new article on WWE.com. The elder Flair had a ileostomy procedure reversed and, speaking with WWE, Charlotte discussed why her father elected to have the surgery.

“While some may have assumed that the effects [of his health problems last fall] may have slowed down my father’s lifestyle, he really embraced it all, has ended up doing more work in the last couple months than in the previous few years and is enjoying life,” she said. “However, when he was told that he had the opportunity to possibly reverse some of the effects of the initial surgery, my father decided it was something he wanted to try, and he was very positive about the procedure.”

She added, “Now, he is out of surgery, and everything looked to have gone as good as they had hoped,” The Queen continued. “The only thing that remains to do at this point is to wait to make sure everything is working as it should. If it all goes well, he should be out for the hospital in the next three or four days…Though he was a little groggy, we did share a ‘Woo!’ before getting off the phone, and that was how I knew everything was OK.”

– WWE’s stock closed at $75.07 on Monday, down $1.61 (2.1%) from the previous closing price.

