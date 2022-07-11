wrestling / News
WWE News: Charlotte Flair Announces Jewelry Line, New T-Shirt Released For The Miz, Details On Tonight’s Miz & Mrs.
July 11, 2022 | Posted by
– Charlotte Flair, under her real name of Ashley Fliehr, has collaborated with New York-based jewelry designer The Rockford Collection. They will be selling a line of unisex rings.
Months of collaboration, dozens of designs, proud of this collection. Presenting :
ASHLEY X ROCKFORD
Unisex Rings 💍https://t.co/18vij5xy1H pic.twitter.com/agQW8DzRs6
— Charlotte Flair (@MsCharlotteWWE) July 11, 2022
– WWE is selling a new t-shirt for The Miz, in which you too can declare that your balls are massive.
– Speaking of the Miz, here is the synopsis for tonight’s Miz & Mrs: “Maryse wants a new dog for protection while Mike takes matters into his own hands.“
