WWE News: Charlotte Flair Announces Jewelry Line, New T-Shirt Released For The Miz, Details On Tonight’s Miz & Mrs.

July 11, 2022 | Posted by Joseph Lee
Charlotte Flair WWE Smackdown Image Credit: WWE

– Charlotte Flair, under her real name of Ashley Fliehr, has collaborated with New York-based jewelry designer The Rockford Collection. They will be selling a line of unisex rings.

WWE is selling a new t-shirt for The Miz, in which you too can declare that your balls are massive.

– Speaking of the Miz, here is the synopsis for tonight’s Miz & Mrs: “Maryse wants a new dog for protection while Mike takes matters into his own hands.

