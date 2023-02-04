wrestling / News
WWE News: Charlotte Flair Appears in Cold Open for NXT Vengeance Day, SmackDown & NXT Level Up Video Highlights, Paul Heyman’s Website Launches Merchandise Store
February 4, 2023
– WWE released the cold open video for tonight’s NXT Vengeance Day show, featuring SmackDown Women’s Champion and former NXT Women’s Champion Charlotte Flair, who previews tonight’s lineup. NXT Vengeance Day is set for later tonight on Peacock in the US and on the WWE Network everywhere else.
Tonight’s show is being held at the Spectrum Center in Charlotte, North Carolina. You can check out 411’s official preview for NXT Vengeance Day right HERE.
– WWE released the following video highlights for last night’s episodes of SmackDown and NXT Level Up:
– Paul Heyman’s Heyman Hustle website has launched its own online merchandise store.
