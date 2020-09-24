WWE News: Charlotte Flair Back In The Gym, NXT Video Highlights, WWE Stock Update

– Charlotte Flair posted a photo to her Instagram story last night, noting that she was back in the gym after eight weeks. Flair has been out of action since June and confirmed not long after that she had a minor surgical procedure to fix a cosmetic issue from a previous surgery. A return date for WWE has not been announced.

– WWE stock opened at $38.16 per share this morning.

– Here are highlights from last night’s episode of NXT: