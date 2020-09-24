wrestling / News
WWE News: Charlotte Flair Back In The Gym, NXT Video Highlights, WWE Stock Update
September 24, 2020 | Posted by
– Charlotte Flair posted a photo to her Instagram story last night, noting that she was back in the gym after eight weeks. Flair has been out of action since June and confirmed not long after that she had a minor surgical procedure to fix a cosmetic issue from a previous surgery. A return date for WWE has not been announced.
– WWE stock opened at $38.16 per share this morning.
– Here are highlights from last night’s episode of NXT:
More Trending Stories
- Backstage Update on NWA Granting Release to Royce Isaacs, Note on Money for NWA Contracts
- More On Positive Reaction To Parking Lot Brawl On Last Week’s Dynamite
- Even More Reactions To Death of Road Warrior Animal: Paul Ellering, Ric Flair, More
- Eric Bischoff On Regrets With Not Making Dustin Rhodes A Bigger Star In WCW, Lex Luger Jumping From WWE To WCW