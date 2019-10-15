wrestling / News
WWE News: Charlotte Flair Claims She Made a Rookie Mistake on Raw, Bayley Shares Photo of Her New Look, Booker T on Blockbuster Trade for Draft
– During last night’s Raw, Charlotte Flair lost to Becky Lynch. She was later a first-round pick for the WWE Draft to Raw. Later, WWE released a backstage promo with Charlotte Flair talking about the loss.
Charlotte stated, “I was defeated because I was laughing. I made a rookie mistake, I know. I’m the vet. That’s why I was defeated, but hey, I’m still the Raw Draft pick. What? First round. You’re welcome.” You can check out that clip below.
– After fully embracing her heel turn and winning back the Smackdown women’s title last week, Bayley shared a photo on Twitter of her new look. You can check out that image below.
— Bayley (@itsBayleyWWE) October 15, 2019
– As previously rumored, there’s apparently going to be a “blockbuster trade” between Raw and Smackdown that will be revealed on Friday Night Smackdown this week. You can check out the clip of Booker T talking about the upcoming trade below.
BREAKING:
As announced by @BookerT5x on #RAW tomorrow on the special preview of @WWE Backstage on @FS1, find out about the BLOCKBUSTER trade between RAW & @WWE Friday Night SmackDown. pic.twitter.com/nibdnKWDC5
— WWE on FOX (@WWEonFOX) October 15, 2019
