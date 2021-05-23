wrestling / News
WWE News: Charlotte Flair Comments on Music Video Clip for ‘Second Nature,’ The Bollywood Boyz Share Photos From 1998 Signing w/ Mick Foley & Owen Hart
May 23, 2021 | Posted by
– Isaiah Scott tweeted out a clip from a music video shoot for the rap song dedicated to WWE Superstar Charlotte Flair, “Second Nature.” You can view that clip and Charlotte Flair’s response to the shoot below:
🔥🔥🔥 #FlairfortheGOLD #TheOpportunity https://t.co/SsNnLTTziF
— Charlotte Flair (@MsCharlotteWWE) May 23, 2021
– WWE Superstars The Bollywood Boyz shared photos from a signing event they went to in Vancouver in 1998 featuring Mick Foley and the late Owen Hart. You can view that tweet they shared below:
Waiting in line to meet Owen Hart & @RealMickFoley, February 1998 in downtown Vancouver.
RIP King of Harts 💕🖤 pic.twitter.com/2Wp5sJjlKY
— Bollywood Boyz (@BollywoodBoyz) May 23, 2021
