WWE News: Charlotte Flair Comments on Music Video Clip for ‘Second Nature,’ The Bollywood Boyz Share Photos From 1998 Signing w/ Mick Foley & Owen Hart

May 23, 2021 | Posted by Jeffrey Harris
Charlotte Flair

– Isaiah Scott tweeted out a clip from a music video shoot for the rap song dedicated to WWE Superstar Charlotte Flair, “Second Nature.” You can view that clip and Charlotte Flair’s response to the shoot below:

– WWE Superstars The Bollywood Boyz shared photos from a signing event they went to in Vancouver in 1998 featuring Mick Foley and the late Owen Hart. You can view that tweet they shared below:

Charlotte Flair, The Bollywood Boyz

