WWE News: Charlotte Flair Competing in American Cornhole League Charity Tournament, Xavier Woods Plays More MyRise on WWE 2K23, Raw Video Highlights
– PWInsider reports that WWE SUperstar Charlotte Flair will be competing in the American Cornhole League’s third Johnsonville SuperHole IV preliminary on Friday, May 5. Tickets for the event are available now at Ticketmaster.com. The event will be held in Miami, Florida.
Flair and ACL Pro Bret Guy will take on Vinn Guadagnino from The Jersey Shore, Real Housewives of Miami’s Maryson Patton, and influencer FOODGOD as part of the annual celebrity charity tournament. The winner of the Friday event will move on to the finals in Rock Hill, South Carolina this August. It will air live on ESPN 3 on Friday, May 5 at 9:30 pm EST.
– Xavier Woods played more MyRise on WWE 2K23 on UpUpDownDown:
– WWE released the following video highlights for last night’s Draft episode of Raw:
