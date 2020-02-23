WWE News: Charlotte Flair Congratulates Bella Twins On HOF Induction, Velveteen Dream Praises Kona Reeves, Smackdown In Three Minutes

– Charlotte Flair congratulated Nikki and Brie Bella on getting inducted into the WWE Hall of Fame as part of the class of 2020.

She wrote: “Congratulations ladies!! So honored to have been able to share the ring with both of you! Keep redefining what it means to be a true super[star]!”

👏🏻 👏🏻 Congratulations ladies!! So honored to have been able to share the ring with both of you! ♥️ Keep redefining what it means to be a true super 🌟 @BellaTwins https://t.co/xIp7ZyNq4A — Charlotte Flair (@MsCharlotteWWE) February 22, 2020

– WWE has posted a video showing last night’s Smackdown in three minutes.

– Velveteen Dream praised Kona Reeves on Twitter. He wrote: “Nobody Told U He’s The Finest, but let The DREAM tell U this @KonaReevesWWE Excellent Performer! Work Horse! Cream Rises 2 The Top!!!!!!!”