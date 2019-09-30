wrestling / News
WWE News: Charlotte Flair Congratulates Rush on ROH World Title Win, New Bella Twins Video
September 30, 2019 | Posted by
– Charlotte Flair congratulated Rush on his ROH World Championship win at Death Before Dishonor while wishing him a happy birthday. The Smackdown star posted:
Happy Birthday @rushtoroblanco & congratulations CHAMP!! ♥️👊🏼👊🏼👊🏼 pic.twitter.com/N3ltsrBam8
— Charlotte Flair (@MsCharlotteWWE) September 30, 2019
– The latest Bella Twins video is up on their YouTube channel, which you can check out below. The video features Birdie interrupting Nikki’s “glam session”:
More Trending Stories
- Bruce Prichard Discusses How WWE Came Up With the Portuguese Man O’War Gimmick for Justin Credible
- Backstage News on Return to WWE TV Next Week (POSSIBLE SPOILER)
- Backstage Details on John Hennigan Returning to WWE, Why Hennigan Didn’t Try to Return to WWE Previously
- Cody Rhodes Sets Record Straight on AEW Meeting With CM Punk, Claims Punk Made AEW ‘Look Like Dumbasses’