WWE News: Charlotte Flair Congratulates Rush on ROH World Title Win, New Bella Twins Video

September 30, 2019 | Posted by Jeremy Thomas
– Charlotte Flair congratulated Rush on his ROH World Championship win at Death Before Dishonor while wishing him a happy birthday. The Smackdown star posted:

– The latest Bella Twins video is up on their YouTube channel, which you can check out below. The video features Birdie interrupting Nikki’s “glam session”:

