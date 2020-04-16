wrestling / News
WWE News: Charlotte Flair Cuts Promo on Io Shirai, Finn Balor vs. Fabian Aichner Clip
April 16, 2020 | Posted by
– Charlotte Flair cut a promo on her new #1 contender in Io Shirai on this week’s episode of NXT. You can see the video below:
#TheQueen and #WWENXT #WomensChampion @MsCharlotteWWE plans on DOMINATING three different eras…the past, the present and the future! pic.twitter.com/HkfoNehPJ0
— WWE (@WWE) April 16, 2020
– WWE also posted a highlight clip from tonight’s episode of Finn Balor’s win over Fabian Aichner:
More Trending Stories
- Vince McMahon Warned Talent and Staff That ‘Major Cuts’ Are Coming
- Jim Ross on Steve Austin’s WrestleMania 17 Heel Turn, If It’s Failing Influenced John Cena Not Turning, How Undertaker vs. Triple H Came About
- Bret Hart Discusses Vince McMahon Calling Him When He Was In The Hospital After His Stroke, All the Bitterness He Had Towards Vince & WWE
- Linda McMahon’s Trump Super PAC Committed $18.5 Million To Florida On Day Florida Designated WWE As An Essential Business