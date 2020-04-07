wrestling / News
WWE News: Clip of Charlotte Flair on ESPN’s Get Up, More Raw Video Highlights
– As noted, new NXT women’s champion and WWE Superstar Charlotte Flair appeared on ESPN’s Get Up this week to talk about WrestleMania 36. You can check out a video clip of her appearance below.
Following an incredible victory over @RheaRipley_WWE for the #WWENXT #WomensTitle at #WrestleMania, @MsCharlotteWWE described the thrilling experience on @GetUpESPN.https://t.co/nkNNF4Ba5O
— WWE (@WWE) April 7, 2020
– WWE released some more video highlights for last night’s Raw. You can check those out below.
