WWE News: Charlotte Flair Fined For Survivor Series Attack, Topps Releases New WWE Trading Cards
– Charlotte Flair found herself fined by Paige for part of her actions during Survivor Series. As you can see in the below video, Paige fined Flair $10,000 not for attacking Ronda Rousey, but for assaulting five referees. Flair shrugged off the fine and proceeded to face Billie Kay in a winning effort, then challenged Peyton Royce to a match. After Kay interfered in that match, Charlotte beat down both IIconics.
Not only did @MsCharlotteWWE's actions at #SurvivorSeries cost her a victory…
…they've officially cost her $100,000, too! @RealPaigeWWE #SDLive pic.twitter.com/nL7lTM5rF5
— WWE (@WWE) November 21, 2018
– WWE has announced that the 2018 Topps WWE Then Now Forever trading cards have been released. You can find out details in the below tweet:
Collect your favorite former and current #WWE and @WWENXT Superstar trading cards in @Topps WWE Then Now Forever: https://t.co/iniG079G2Z pic.twitter.com/oSzeNnqaMf
— WWE (@WWE) November 19, 2018