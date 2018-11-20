WWE News: Charlotte Flair Fined For Survivor Series Attack, Topps Releases New WWE Trading Cards

– Charlotte Flair found herself fined by Paige for part of her actions during Survivor Series. As you can see in the below video, Paige fined Flair $10,000 not for attacking Ronda Rousey, but for assaulting five referees. Flair shrugged off the fine and proceeded to face Billie Kay in a winning effort, then challenged Peyton Royce to a match. After Kay interfered in that match, Charlotte beat down both IIconics.

– WWE has announced that the 2018 Topps WWE Then Now Forever trading cards have been released. You can find out details in the below tweet: