WWE News: Charlotte Flair Fires Back at Rusev Over Tweet Mocking MITB Loss, WWE Reportedly Scouting Thai Promotion

– Charlotte Flair had a response ready for Rusev after he mocked her quick title reign at Money in the Bank. As noted earlier, Rusev snarked that Charlotte would be a “35 time world champ” if she continues to have reigns like her couple-minute run between Becky Lynch and Bayley last night, adding, “The greatest superstar in the history of superstars. Teach me.” In response, Charlotte said:

First, win one, then I’ll show you what I can. 👸🏼 https://t.co/CGGBPWcizp — Charlotte Flair (@MsCharlotteWWE) May 20, 2019

– Squared Circle Sirens reports that Canyon Ceman, the WWE head of talent relations, has been in Thailand along with Performance Center head coach Matt Bloom. The two have been scouting talent and, per the site, have been scouting the company Gatoh Move in particular.

Gatoh Move was founded by Emi Sakura, who was the head trainer for joshi promotion Ice Ribbon and left to form Gatoh Move in 2012. WWE has also been scouting Singapore Pro Wrestling.