WWE News: Charlotte Flair Gives Fan Free Tickets, Bayley Shows Her Support For Golden State Warriors
June 3, 2018
– A fan posted a picture with Charlotte Flair after a chance gym run-in and noted she gave him tickets to tonight’s show. You can see the post below:
Nice meeting @MsCharlotteWWE at the gym today. She hooked it up with some tickets tonight!! #WWEArlington pic.twitter.com/bV75SfR6i1
— Drew Dumanski (@DrewDumanski) June 3, 2018
– Bayley posted to Twitter to give the Golden State Warriors some support ahead of their game against the Cleveland Cavs in the NBA Finals:
Golden State grown! Always repping the bay. Let’s go @warriors! #Game2 pic.twitter.com/K9xHKhgaT2
— Bayley (@itsBayleyWWE) June 3, 2018