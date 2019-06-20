WWE News: Charlotte Flair Gives Summer Health Tips, Smackdown Taping Set For Sioux Falls

– Charlotte Flair appears in a new WWE video offering summer health tips. You can see the video below, in which Flair advises drinking water over other drinks and eating greens:

– WWE has scheduled a Smackdown taping in Sioux Falls, South Dakota on August 20th with Kofi Kingston, Roman Reigns, Daniel Bryan, Drew McIntyre and Bayley advertised. Tickets go on sale Friday at Ticketmaster.