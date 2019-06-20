wrestling / News
WWE News: Charlotte Flair Gives Summer Health Tips, Smackdown Taping Set For Sioux Falls
June 19, 2019 | Posted by
– Charlotte Flair appears in a new WWE video offering summer health tips. You can see the video below, in which Flair advises drinking water over other drinks and eating greens:
– WWE has scheduled a Smackdown taping in Sioux Falls, South Dakota on August 20th with Kofi Kingston, Roman Reigns, Daniel Bryan, Drew McIntyre and Bayley advertised. Tickets go on sale Friday at Ticketmaster.
More Trending Stories
- Eric Bischoff Discusses Rumored 1999 WCW Meeting Where He Told Wrestlers He Was Building Company Around 10 Guys & If Hulk Hogan Was Involved, Says WCW Did Push Young Talent
- Steve Austin Addresses His Controversial Podcast With Dean Ambrose, Whether He Has Any Heat With Jon Moxley
- Jim Ross On Vince McMahon Considering Buying the Minnesota Vikings in 1998, How Far The Idea Went
- Eric Bischoff Discusses If WCW Ever Had Any Plan To Reveal Driver In Infamous Randy Savage – Kevin Nash White Hummer Angle