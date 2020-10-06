WWE News: Charlotte Flair Hangs Shares Selfie Photo With Steve Austin, Kyle O’Reilly Dedicates TakeOver Match to his Late Mother

– WWE Superstar Charlotte Flair, who is currently out of action, recently shared a photo this week with WWE Hall of Famer Steve Austin that looks to have been taken from a beach. The caption reads, “Hell yeah @steveaustinBSR” You can view that tweet from Charlotte Flair and Austin’s response below:

– The WWE PR account shared a flash quote where Kyle O’Reilly dedicated his NXT TakeOver 31 match from last Sunday against Finn Balor to his late mother. O’Reilly stated, “The day she passed away, that was the night @theBobbyFish & I won the @WWENXT Tag Titles. She passed away three minutes before the show started. My family said she wanted to see the match, but I know she did.”