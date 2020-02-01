wrestling / News
WWE News: Mojo Rawley Helps Charlotte Flair Get Through the Rain, Becky Lynch 365 Documentary Wraps Filming, Smackdown and 205 Live Video Highlights for 1.31.20
February 1, 2020 | Posted by
– Charlotte Flair released a clip on Twitter showing 24/7 champion Mojo Rawley helping her get through an area that’s being soaked in rain so she can make it to a red carpet event. You can check out that clip below.
He saves the day 24/7 @MojoRawleyWWE pic.twitter.com/lbRfYlE4vJ
— Charlotte Flair (@MsCharlotteWWE) February 1, 2020
– PWInsider reports that WWE 365 documentary on Becky Lynch wrapped filming recently.
– WWE released more video highlights for last night’s editions of Smackdown and 205 Live. You can check those out below.
More Trending Stories
- Jon Moxley Says Every Day Has Been A Vacation Because He Gets To Wrestle For A Living
- Ryback On Why WWE Shouldn’t Remove ‘Women’ Classification From Titles, Why There Shouldn’t Be More Women’s Matches Than Men’s On PPVs
- Jim Ross Discusses RVD Having Heat For Telling Vince McMahon In 2005 That He Didn’t Want To Go To Iraq for Tribute to the Troops
- WWE Reduced Number of House Shows In February, Talent Reportedly Not Happy