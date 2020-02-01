WWE News: Mojo Rawley Helps Charlotte Flair Get Through the Rain, Becky Lynch 365 Documentary Wraps Filming, Smackdown and 205 Live Video Highlights for 1.31.20

– Charlotte Flair released a clip on Twitter showing 24/7 champion Mojo Rawley helping her get through an area that’s being soaked in rain so she can make it to a red carpet event. You can check out that clip below.

– PWInsider reports that WWE 365 documentary on Becky Lynch wrapped filming recently.

– WWE released more video highlights for last night's editions of Smackdown and 205 Live. You can check those out below.




















