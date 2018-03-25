WWE News: Charlotte Flair Hypes Mixed Match Challenge Showdown, Asuka Escalates Her Rivalry With Charlotte

– Charlotte Flair has a couple of high-profile matches coming up, both of which saw some promotion on social media. First up is this week’s Mixed Match Challenge, which will see Flair team with Bobby Roode against Finn Balor and Sasha Banks. Flair posted the following throwback image to Twitter, telling Banks she’ll “see [her] Tuesday”:

Meanwhile, Asuka posted to Twitter taking the language for her feud to a new level as they head toward WrestleMania. Asuka posted to Twitter, which caused Flair to bust out an Anchorman quote: