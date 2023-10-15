wrestling / News
WWE News: Charlotte Flair Interacts With Young Fan at Supershow, Seth Rollins Still Hates Football, Top 25 Scariest Superstars of All Time
October 15, 2023 | Posted by
– Charlotte Flair shared a video as she hugged a young fan who was ringside at last night’s WWE Supershow in Kansas City, Missouri. You can view that clip below:
Hi Queen 🫶🏻 pic.twitter.com/2EJIz9TqjO
— Charlotte Flair (@MsCharlotteWWE) October 15, 2023
– WWE World Heavyweight Champion Seth Rollins is not happy today after his favorite football team, the Chicago Bears, suffered another defeat today, losing to the Minnesota Vikings. As per usual, Rollins noted, “I hate football.”
I hate football.
— Seth Rollins (@WWERollins) October 15, 2023
– With Halloween and Halloween Havoc around the corner, WWE showcased the Top 25 Scariest Superstars of All Time: