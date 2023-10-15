– Charlotte Flair shared a video as she hugged a young fan who was ringside at last night’s WWE Supershow in Kansas City, Missouri. You can view that clip below:

– WWE World Heavyweight Champion Seth Rollins is not happy today after his favorite football team, the Chicago Bears, suffered another defeat today, losing to the Minnesota Vikings. As per usual, Rollins noted, “I hate football.”

I hate football. — Seth Rollins (@WWERollins) October 15, 2023

– With Halloween and Halloween Havoc around the corner, WWE showcased the Top 25 Scariest Superstars of All Time: