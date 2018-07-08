Quantcast

 

WWE News: Charlotte Flair Meets With UN Girl Up Campaign, Wyatt Family Celebrates Five-Year Anniversary

July 8, 2018 | Posted by Jeremy Thomas
– Charlotte Flair posted pics to Twitter of her attending a meeting with teen leaders from the United Nations’ Girl Up campaign. You can see them below. The campaign seeks to unite young women in taking action to make dreams come true for girls all around the world, especially for those with difficult life circumstances:

– WWE posted the following to Twitter in honor of the Wyatt Family’s five-year anniversary:

