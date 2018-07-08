WWE News: Charlotte Flair Meets With UN Girl Up Campaign, Wyatt Family Celebrates Five-Year Anniversary

– Charlotte Flair posted pics to Twitter of her attending a meeting with teen leaders from the United Nations’ Girl Up campaign. You can see them below. The campaign seeks to unite young women in taking action to make dreams come true for girls all around the world, especially for those with difficult life circumstances:

A honor and a privilege to meet such beautiful minds from all over the world today. Good luck ladies on becoming Teen Leaders for @GirlUp Continue to believe in your cause and make the world a better place! 🙏🏻 ✌🏻♥️🌎 pic.twitter.com/dAlfPOvPzG — Charlotte Flair (@MsCharlotteWWE) July 8, 2018

– WWE posted the following to Twitter in honor of the Wyatt Family’s five-year anniversary: