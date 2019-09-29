wrestling / News

WWE News: Charlotte Flair Narrates NASCAR Clip, Io Shirai Art on Canvas 2 Canvas, Adam Cole vs. Matt Riddle Preview

September 29, 2019 | Posted by Jeffrey Harris
Charlotte WWE Smackdown

– NASCAR released a video promo that was narrated by WWE Superstar Charlotte Flair for NASCAR in Charlotte, North Carolina. You can check out that promo clip below.

– WWE released the latest Canvas 2 Canvas video. This week’s video features artist Rob Schamberger creating some art for NXT Superstar Io Shirai. You can check out that video below.

– A new preview video is out for NXT champion Adam Cole vs. Matt Riddle for the NXT Championship. You can check out the new preview video below.

