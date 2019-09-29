WWE News: Charlotte Flair Narrates NASCAR Clip, Io Shirai Art on Canvas 2 Canvas, Adam Cole vs. Matt Riddle Preview

– NASCAR released a video promo that was narrated by WWE Superstar Charlotte Flair for NASCAR in Charlotte, North Carolina. You can check out that promo clip below.

WOO! We're in Flair Country, USA! Charlotte, North Carolina. That means we had to get @WWE star and @RicFlairNatrBoy's daughter @MsCharlotteWWE to hype you up for the ROVAL race on @NBC. pic.twitter.com/ob8ZScmQqc — NASCAR on NBC (@NASCARonNBC) September 29, 2019

– WWE released the latest Canvas 2 Canvas video. This week’s video features artist Rob Schamberger creating some art for NXT Superstar Io Shirai. You can check out that video below.

– A new preview video is out for NXT champion Adam Cole vs. Matt Riddle for the NXT Championship. You can check out the new preview video below.