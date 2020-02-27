WWE News: Charlotte Flair On Attacking Bianca Belair, Highlights From Last Night’s NXT, Lineup For Today’s NXT UK

– Charlotte Flair tried to injure Bianca Belair following their match on last night’s episode of NXT. She spoke to WWE.com afterwards about why she did it.

She said: “Because I can. I mean here’s the thing – when I was in NXT four years ago I didn’t show up on RAW or SmackDown and say, ‘Hey, Nikki Bella, I’m gonna face you. Hey, Brie Bella, I’m gonna face you. Hey Alicia Fox and Natalya…’ No, I had more respect than that. The ladies down here in NXT think they can just come up there, put their bags wherever they want, not shake our hands, come up there and say, ‘Oh I’m going to face you.’ You’re going to put the title that I put on the map, in my face? And then Bianca is going to be a sore loser and say, ‘Oh Charlotte Flair, I wanna face you.’ That’s what you wanna do? OK, well, you saw what happened tonight. I do what I want, when I want.”

– Here are highlights from last night’s NXT:

– Today’s NXT UK will include:

*The Hunt vs. The Grizzled Young Veterans.

*NXT UK Women’s Champion Kay Lee Ray vs. Toni Storm in an I Quit Match.