WWE News: Charlotte Flair Pays Tribute to Andrade on Smackdown, Stars Praise Buddy Murphy After Smackdown
– Charlotte Flair paid tribute to her boyfriend Andrade on tonight’s episode of Smackdown. During her match with Ember Moon, Charlotte did Andrade’s trademark “tranquilo” pose, as you can see below:
If you could all keep it tranquilo for @MsCharlotteWWE, that would be great. ✊ pic.twitter.com/Bxlo3MI3ni
— TDE Wrestling (@tde_wrestling) August 14, 2019
– Ali, Cedric Alexander and Tony Nese took to Twitter to praise Buddy Murphy following his match with Roman Reigns on Smackdown:
.@WWE_Murphy will not be a secret anymore. #SDLIVE
— ALI / Adeel Alam (@AliWWE) August 14, 2019
I see you @WWE_Murphy @WWE#SDLive pic.twitter.com/Np470VBY4J
— Cedric Alexander (@CedricAlexander) August 14, 2019
Buddy Freaking Murphy!! #SDLive
— Tony Nese (@TonyNese) August 14, 2019
