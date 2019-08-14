WWE News: Charlotte Flair Pays Tribute to Andrade on Smackdown, Stars Praise Buddy Murphy After Smackdown

– Charlotte Flair paid tribute to her boyfriend Andrade on tonight’s episode of Smackdown. During her match with Ember Moon, Charlotte did Andrade’s trademark “tranquilo” pose, as you can see below:

If you could all keep it tranquilo for @MsCharlotteWWE, that would be great. ✊ pic.twitter.com/Bxlo3MI3ni — TDE Wrestling (@tde_wrestling) August 14, 2019

– Ali, Cedric Alexander and Tony Nese took to Twitter to praise Buddy Murphy following his match with Roman Reigns on Smackdown: