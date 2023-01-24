wrestling / News

WWE News: Charlotte Flair Promotes the Royal Rumble on TODAY, Dijak Entrance Theme

January 24, 2023 | Posted by Jeffrey Harris
WWE Smackdown Charlotte Flair Image Credit: WWE

– WWE SmackDown Women’s Champion Charlotte Flair joined TODAY this week to promote the Royal Rumble event. You can see a video of the segment below.

– WWE released the entrance theme for Dijak, “Driver”:

Charlotte Flair, WWE, Jeffrey Harris

