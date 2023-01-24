wrestling / News
WWE News: Charlotte Flair Promotes the Royal Rumble on TODAY, Dijak Entrance Theme
January 24, 2023 | Posted by
– WWE SmackDown Women’s Champion Charlotte Flair joined TODAY this week to promote the Royal Rumble event. You can see a video of the segment below.
– WWE released the entrance theme for Dijak, “Driver”:
More Trending Stories
- Nick Khan Explains Why Vince McMahon Wants to Sell WWE Now, What Options Are On the Table
- The Bellas Take Issue With Raw XXX Not Referencing Women’s Revolution
- Details On Why Cage Match On WWE Raw XXX Was Cut Short, Original Plan
- Shawn Michaels Recollects The Toughest Aspect Of His Hour-Long Bout With John Cena