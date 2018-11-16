wrestling / News
WWE News: Charlotte Flair and Ronda Rousey Hype Survivor Series, Extended Preview For Dean Ambrose’s WWE Chronicle
November 16, 2018 | Posted by
– Charlotte Flair and Ronda Rousey took to social media to hype their match at Survivor Series this weekend. You can see their latest posts below:
I was born ready #RondaVsCharlotte #SurvivorSeries #Nov18th
— Ronda Rousey (@RondaRousey) November 16, 2018
– WWE posted the following extended preview for tomorrow’s WWE Chronicle episode centered on Dean Ambrose. The one-hour special premieres on the WWE Network after NXT Takeover: War Games II: