WWE News: Charlotte Flair and Ronda Rousey Hype Survivor Series, Extended Preview For Dean Ambrose’s WWE Chronicle

November 16, 2018 | Posted by Jeremy Thomas
– Charlotte Flair and Ronda Rousey took to social media to hype their match at Survivor Series this weekend. You can see their latest posts below:

– WWE posted the following extended preview for tomorrow’s WWE Chronicle episode centered on Dean Ambrose. The one-hour special premieres on the WWE Network after NXT Takeover: War Games II:

