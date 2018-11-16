Quantcast

 

WWE News: Charlotte Flair and Ronda Rousey In Los Angeles For Survivor Series, Latest Zack & Curt Figure It Out

November 16, 2018 | Posted by Jeremy Thomas
Charlotte Flair Ronda Rousey Survivor Series

– Charlotte Flair and Ronda Rousey have been in Los Angeles for most of the week working on plans for their match at Survivor Series. The Wrestling Observer reports that the two traveled to Los Angeles after the Raw and Smackdown tapings to begin working out the match. The bout was a last-minute change after Becky Lynch was forced off the card due to her injury suffered at Raw.

– Here is the latest episode of Zack & Curt Figure It Out. The episode sees Zack Ryder and Curt Hawkins visiting The Wrestling Universe Store in Queens, New York:

