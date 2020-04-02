WWE News: Charlotte Flair Set for Fan Q&A, Bella Twins Were Shocked by Their Pregnancies, Epic Women’s WrestleMania Matches

– WWE Superstar Charlotte Flair will be answering fan questions tomorrow on Twitter starting at 3:00 pm EST. Fans can send her their questions with the hashtag #HungryForMania. You can check out the announcement for Charlotte Flair below.

– ACCESS interviewed The Bella Twins (Nikki & Brie Bella) ahead of the Total Bellas season premiere. During the chat, they discussed how shocked they were by each other’s pregnancies. The show returns tonight at 9:00 pm EST on the E! Network. That clip is available below.

– WWE released a new WWE Playlist video today showcasing Epic Women’s WrestleMania Matches. That new Playlist video is available in the player below.