WWE News: Charlotte Flair Set for Fan Q&A, Bella Twins Were Shocked by Their Pregnancies, Epic Women’s WrestleMania Matches
– WWE Superstar Charlotte Flair will be answering fan questions tomorrow on Twitter starting at 3:00 pm EST. Fans can send her their questions with the hashtag #HungryForMania. You can check out the announcement for Charlotte Flair below.
.@MsCharlotteWWE will be answering your questions via Twitter Q&A tomorrow at 3PM ET! Ask away using #HungryForMania, presented by @SNICKERS. #ad https://t.co/8J31tmpa3F
— WWE (@WWE) April 2, 2020
– ACCESS interviewed The Bella Twins (Nikki & Brie Bella) ahead of the Total Bellas season premiere. During the chat, they discussed how shocked they were by each other’s pregnancies. The show returns tonight at 9:00 pm EST on the E! Network. That clip is available below.
– WWE released a new WWE Playlist video today showcasing Epic Women’s WrestleMania Matches. That new Playlist video is available in the player below.
