WWE News: Charlotte Flair Set for The Bump, WWE Backstage Highlights

April 15, 2020 | Posted by Joseph Lee
Charlotte Flair

– Charlotte Flair is also set to appear on The Bump this morning. It was previously reported that Otis and Mandy Rose would be guests on the program, as well as IRS, The Big Show, Io Shirai and Christian. William Regal will also make an appearance with an announcement for NXT.

– Here are highlights from last night’s episode of WWE Backstage on FS1. You can find our full report here.

