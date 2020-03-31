wrestling / News

WWE News: Charlotte Flair Set For Tonight’s WWE Backstage, Cedric Alexander on Superstar Home Workouts

March 31, 2020 | Posted by Jeremy Thomas
Charlotte Flair NXT Takeover: Portland

– Charlotte Flair will be the guest when WWE Backstage returns tonight on FOX Sports 1. Following the announcement that FOX Sports is bringing back the show tonight in a modified remote format, the WWE on FOX Twitter account noted that Flair is the guest:

– Here is the latest episode of Superstar Home Workouts featuring Cedric Alexander:

More Trending Stories

article topics :

Cedric Alexander, Charlotte Flair, WWE Backstage, Jeremy Thomas

More Stories

loading