wrestling / News
WWE News: Charlotte Flair Set For Tonight’s WWE Backstage, Cedric Alexander on Superstar Home Workouts
March 31, 2020 | Posted by
– Charlotte Flair will be the guest when WWE Backstage returns tonight on FOX Sports 1. Following the announcement that FOX Sports is bringing back the show tonight in a modified remote format, the WWE on FOX Twitter account noted that Flair is the guest:
TONIGHT! #WWEBackstage makes a RETURN with special guest ‘The Queen’ @MsCharlotteWWE at 11e/8p, on @FS1 with @ReneeYoungWWE, @BookerT5x, @RealPaigeWWE & @TheMarkHenry. pic.twitter.com/0sgEr1fvYG
— WWE on FOX (@WWEonFOX) March 31, 2020
– Here is the latest episode of Superstar Home Workouts featuring Cedric Alexander:
More Trending Stories
- FOX Announces Huge Deal With WWE: Wrestlemania Through FOX Apps, WWE Backstage Returning, FOX Sports Air Classic WWE Programming
- Dark Side of the Ring’s Evan Husney on Finding the Right Balance Between Truth and Appreciation, If There Are Any Ideas For Season 3
- Jim Cornette Blasts Matt Hardy – Chris Jericho AEW Segment, Says They Buried Schiavone & Jericho Shouldn’t Have Put Up With It, Calls Tony Khan A ‘Mark’
- Jim Cornette on Jake Roberts’ Claim That Bret Hart & Shawn Michaels Were the Worst WWE Champions, Knocks Miz & Diesel