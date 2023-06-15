– Charlotte Flair will be Grayson Waller’s guest on The Grayson Waller Effect on WWE SmackDown this week. Waller announced the following earlier today:

“The Grayson Waller Effect just keeps getting bigger! Get your questions in for the Queen @MsCharlotteWWE. I probably won’t ask them because 99% of people on Twitter are flops, but it will give me a laugh before my flight! #GWEffect #SmackDown”

– WWE Chief Creative Officer Triple H has revealed that the Las Vegas Golden Knights are receiving a WWE Championship for their NHL Stanley Cup Victory. He wrote, “A little more hardware can’t hurt… Huge congratulations to the Vegas @GoldenKnights on their incredible, first-ever #StanleyCup victory.”

– WWE showcased The Top 25 Money in the Bank Ladder Match Moments: