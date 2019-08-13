WWE News: Charlotte Flair Thanks Trish Stratus For SummerSlam Match, Table For 3 Clips

– Charlotte Flair shared a thank you to Trish Stratus on Monday after the two faced off at SummerSlam over the weekend. After Stratus thanked the fans for the reception she got at the PPV, Flair posted with a #ThankYouTrish hasthag and a pic of the two from the match:

I’m going to need some time to process everything. So for now I’m just going to say – THANK YOU.❤️🇨🇦 pic.twitter.com/RCStr2Xqr4 — Queen of Queens (@trishstratuscom) August 12, 2019

– Here are three new clips from the episode of Table For 3 that aired immediately after Raw featuring Braun Strowman, Ember Moon and Alexa Bliss: