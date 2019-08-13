wrestling / News

WWE News: Charlotte Flair Thanks Trish Stratus For SummerSlam Match, Table For 3 Clips

August 12, 2019 | Posted by Jeremy Thomas
Charlotte Flair Trish Stratus SummerSlam

– Charlotte Flair shared a thank you to Trish Stratus on Monday after the two faced off at SummerSlam over the weekend. After Stratus thanked the fans for the reception she got at the PPV, Flair posted with a #ThankYouTrish hasthag and a pic of the two from the match:

– Here are three new clips from the episode of Table For 3 that aired immediately after Raw featuring Braun Strowman, Ember Moon and Alexa Bliss:

