WWE News: Charlotte Flair & The Usos Set for Sunday Edition of The Bump, Xavier Woods Plays 2K22, Top 10 NXT Spring Breakin’ Moments

May 4, 2022 | Posted by Jeffrey Harris
WWE The Bump WM Backlash Image Credit: WWE's The Bump Twitter

– WWE announced that SmackDown Women’s Champion and Tag Team Champions The Usos will be appearing as guests for this Sunday’s special WrestleMania Backlash 2022 edition of The Bump. You can see the announcement below:

– Xavier Woods played WWE 2K22 on UpUpDownDown this week:

– WWE Top 10 showcased the Top 10 NXT Spring Breakin’ Moments from last night’s show:

