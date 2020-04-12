wrestling / News
Various News: Charlotte Flair Set for Women’s Sports Webinar, Jay Lethal Set for ROH Watchalong Tonight
– WWE Superstar and NXT women’s champion Charlotte Flair promoted an upcoming webinar she will be taking part in tomorrow. She will be discussing media coverage on women’s sports. The webinar is set to start on Monday, April 13 at 2:30 pm EST.
Charlotte Flair wrote, “I am so excited to join @GirlUp and @WomensSportsFdn TOMORROW Monday, 4/13 to discuss Media Coverage in Women’s Sports! Register at https://bit.ly/2yFflkx and be sure to tune in at 2:30 PM ET!”
– Jay Lethal will be hosting a watchalong video for ROH tonight showcasing his first ROH title victory in 2005 when he won the ROH Pure Championship. The watchalong goes live at 9:00 pm EST. It will be available in the player below:
