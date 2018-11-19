WWE News: Charlotte and Ric Flair Celebrate After Survivor Series, Stock Dips

– Charlotte and Ric Flair headed out to celebrate after Charlotte’s actions at Survivor Series. TMZ posted the following video of the two heading out of the building after Charlotte’s assault of Ronda Rousey at the PPV:

– WWE’s stock closed at $61.82 on Monday. That price is down $3.68 (5.62%) from the previous closing price. The market was down on the whole, with the Dow Jones dropping 1.56%.