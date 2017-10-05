WWE News: Charlotte Says Natalya’s a Role Model to Her, Brie Bella Reacts to Total Bellas, Stock Slips

– Charlotte Flair posted to Twietter sharing her history with Natalya before their Hell in a Cell match. You can see the text of the post below, along with the actual post itslef:

May 30, 2014 I won the #NXT Women’s Championship from @natbynature That day she put me on the map and gave me the confidence that I was lacking and didn’t know I had. I have always looked up to her as role-model both inside and outside of the ring. Since then we have wrestled for the Divas Championship, #Raw Women’s Championship and now the #Smackdown Women’s Championship. Together, we have made history and wrestled for every title in #WWE. Nattie just isn’t my opponent Sunday but someone who I have looked up to since Day 1 when my brother Reid told me that I should want to be a lady wrestler like Nattie. Come Sunday at #HIAC I know she will show me why she’s the best there is, the best there was and the best there ever will be. I will show her why I always do it with Flair.

– The latest Bella Twins YouTube video features Brie reacting to last night’s episode of Total Divas. The episode was the fifth of the season.

– WWE’s stock closed at $23.42, down $0.22 (0.93%) from the previous closing price.