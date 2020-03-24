wrestling / News

WWE News: Charly Caruso Shares Video of Coronavirus Precautions at Raw, Seth Rollins and Kevin Owens Promo Clip

March 24, 2020 | Posted by Jeremy Thomas
Charly Caruso WWE ESPN

– WWE is being careful with their staff in amid the coronavirus pandemic, as Charly Caruso showed on Instagram. Daily Wrestling News captured the below video of Caruso getting her makeup done by Valentina Costa, who was wearing an N95 protective mask and gloves while working on Caruso:

– WWE posted video of Seth Rollins and Kevin Owens’ dueling promo from Raw ahead of their WrestleMania 36 match:

More Trending Stories

article topics :

Charly Caruso, Kevin Owens, RAW, Seth Rollins, WWE, Jeremy Thomas

More Stories

loading