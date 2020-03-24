wrestling / News
WWE News: Charly Caruso Shares Video of Coronavirus Precautions at Raw, Seth Rollins and Kevin Owens Promo Clip
March 24, 2020 | Posted by
– WWE is being careful with their staff in amid the coronavirus pandemic, as Charly Caruso showed on Instagram. Daily Wrestling News captured the below video of Caruso getting her makeup done by Valentina Costa, who was wearing an N95 protective mask and gloves while working on Caruso:
WWE is definitely taking precautions backstage at #RAW, as seen in this video Charly Caruso posted on her Instagram account pic.twitter.com/pNfJR7UqmJ
— Daily Wrestling News (@DailyWWENews) March 24, 2020
– WWE posted video of Seth Rollins and Kevin Owens’ dueling promo from Raw ahead of their WrestleMania 36 match:
