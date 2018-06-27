Quantcast

 

wrestling / News

WWE News: Chase Bank Shuts Down Ember Moon’s Account Without Explanation, Triple H & Shawn Michaels Discuss Their Path to a NXT UK Brand

June 27, 2018 | Posted by Larry Csonka
Ember Moon WWE Raw 5718

– Ember Moon posted the following on Twitter, revealing that Chase bank shut down her account after seven years without giving her an explanation…

@chase way to shoot for the stars!!!

A post shared by Ember Moon (@wwe_embermoon) on

– From their formation of D-Generation X to the groundbreaking emergence of the new NXT UK brand, best friends Triple H and Shawn Michaels reflect on the changing perception that occurs as you aim to make something new…

article topics :

Shawn Michaels, Triple H, UK NXT, WWE, WWE Ember Moon, Larry Csonka

Spotlights

loading

More Stories

loading