WWE News: Chase Bank Shuts Down Ember Moon’s Account Without Explanation, Triple H & Shawn Michaels Discuss Their Path to a NXT UK Brand
June 27, 2018 | Posted by
– Ember Moon posted the following on Twitter, revealing that Chase bank shut down her account after seven years without giving her an explanation…
– From their formation of D-Generation X to the groundbreaking emergence of the new NXT UK brand, best friends Triple H and Shawn Michaels reflect on the changing perception that occurs as you aim to make something new…