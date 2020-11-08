WWE News: Chasing Glory Showcases Rey & Dominik Mysterio, Keith Lee Turns 36, Full Great Khali vs. The Undertaker Match Video

– Lilian Garcia released a new Chasing Glory clip with a short bio on wrestling legend Rey Mysterio, and his son, Dominik Mysterio. The Mysterios were guests on Chasing Glory, and the video edition of the podcast debuts on the WWE Network tomorrow (Nov. 9). You can view that preview video below.

– Keith Lee celebrates his birthday today. He turns 36 years old. The WWE Twitter account wished him a happy birthday today, which you can see below.

– WWE released a full match video featuring The Great Khali vs. The Undertaker in a No Holds Barred Match. from the Nov. 9, 2007 episode of SmackDown. You can view that full match video here: