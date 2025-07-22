wrestling / News

WWE News: Chelsea Green Announces ROW Draft Pick, Full September 2016 NXT TV Episode, Full SummerSlam Match Videos

July 22, 2025 | Posted by Jeffrey Harris
Chelsea Green WWE NXT 3-18-25, Bayley, draft pick Image Credit: WWE

– WWE Superstar Chelsea Green appeared in a new Reality of Wrestling (ROW) video announcing a new draft pick for the promotion. Green announced wrestler Alex Gracia, aka The Pink Dream, as the latest draft pick:

– A full NXT TV episode from September 14, 2016 is now available, featuring No Way Jose vs. Bobby Roode and Liv Morgan in action:

– WWE released some full SummerSlam match videos, including the classic Ladder Match featuring Shawn Michaels vs. Razor Ramon from SummerSlam 1995 and the Handicap Match featuring Big Show vs. Straight Edge Society from SummerSlam 2010:

