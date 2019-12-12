WWE News: Chelsea Green on Disrespectful Fan Chants During Her Matches, Asuka and Kikutaro Make Takoyaki, The Bella Twins Send a Beach Message to Liv Morgan

– NXT Superstar Chelsea Green took to Twitter today to comment on fans yelling disrespectful chants about her fiancee Zack Ryder during her matches. You can read her comments below.

Chelsea Green wrote, “I don’t think people understand how disrespectful it is to undermine my hard work. Tweeting about my partner, calling out his name or chant while I’m wrestling, etc… is doing just that. I’ve said this before but clearly it needs to be said again – stop!”

– Asuka released a new vlog where she and Kikutaro make some takoyaki. You can check out that video below.

– The Bella Twins shared an exclusive bonus clip Total Divas where they send a beach message to Liv Morgan. you can check out that video below.