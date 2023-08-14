WWE News: After The Bell with Chelsea Green, Lesnar’s Greatest Rivalries, More

– WWE posted this week’s full-length After The Bell episode which you can find below, described as:

Chelsea Green joins Corey Graves & Kevin Patrick on the podcast to talk about the future of the WWE Women’s Tag Team Championship, whether the titles are cursed and more!

– WWE featured a Playlist video focusing on Brock Lesnar, detailed as:

Watch Brock Lesnar battle bitter rivals like Cody Rhodes, John Cena, Roman Reigns and more WWE Superstars.

– Goldberg’s Garage posted a teaser for their upcoming content, described as:

New teaser with what’s next for GOLDBERG’S GARAGE! Upcoming episode drops in a matter of hours!!! Buckle up and take a ride…..you won’t be disappointed!

– WWEMusic posted a track video for Maxxine Dupri’s Rock It Like Me entrance theme that you can find below.



– WWE Shop is currently featuring new T-shirts for Rey Mysterio, Sami Zayn and Kevin Owens, and upcoming WrestleMania 40 merch.