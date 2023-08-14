wrestling / News
WWE News: After The Bell with Chelsea Green, Lesnar’s Greatest Rivalries, More
– WWE posted this week’s full-length After The Bell episode which you can find below, described as:
Chelsea Green joins Corey Graves & Kevin Patrick on the podcast to talk about the future of the WWE Women’s Tag Team Championship, whether the titles are cursed and more!
– WWE featured a Playlist video focusing on Brock Lesnar, detailed as:
Watch Brock Lesnar battle bitter rivals like Cody Rhodes, John Cena, Roman Reigns and more WWE Superstars.
– Goldberg’s Garage posted a teaser for their upcoming content, described as:
New teaser with what’s next for GOLDBERG’S GARAGE! Upcoming episode drops in a matter of hours!!! Buckle up and take a ride…..you won’t be disappointed!
– WWEMusic posted a track video for Maxxine Dupri’s Rock It Like Me entrance theme that you can find below.
– WWE Shop is currently featuring new T-shirts for Rey Mysterio, Sami Zayn and Kevin Owens, and upcoming WrestleMania 40 merch.