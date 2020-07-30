WWE News: Chelsea Green Reads Mean Tweets, Drew McIntyre Reveals Loss of His Cat, Kalisto and His Wife Go to Epcot Center

– WWE NXT Superstar Chelsea Green shared a new vlog this week where she reads out some mean tweets. You can check out her video where she reads them out below.

– WWE champion Drew McIntyre revealed on his Twitter the passing of his pet cat, Piper. We send our condolences to McIntyre and his family on their loss.

McIntyre wrote, “We lost our little girl yesterday. If you have a pet, don’t take a moment for granted. They’re better than people. Every time you have to leave them tell them they’re loved, you might never get that chance again. Cherish every moment. Thank you for lighting up our lives, Piper.”

– Kalisto shared a vlog on his YouTube channel where he and his wife take a visit to Epcot. That video is available below.