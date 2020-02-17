WWE News: Chelsea Green Reveals Someone Returned Her Stolen Wallet, Shayna Baszler Chronicle Preview Clip, Summerslam Travel Packages

– WWE Superstar Chelsea Green revealed on Twitter today that someone located her stolen Walmart and was able to find her and her boyfriend, Zack Ryder, and return it to her. You can read her account of the experience she shared on Twitter below.

Chelsea Green wrote, “Someone found my stolen wallet in the parking lot of a Walmart. They googled me, tracked me & Matt down on social media, and are giving it back to me today. Good people do exist!!!”

Someone found my stolen wallet in the parking lot of a Walmart. They googled me, tracked me & Matt down on social media, and are giving it back to me today😭

Good people do exist!!! — CHELSEA GREEN (@ImChelseaGreen) February 17, 2020

Lol no they used the cards and ran… — CHELSEA GREEN (@ImChelseaGreen) February 17, 2020

– WWE released a preview clip for WWE Chronicle showcasing Shayna Baszler. The new clip looks at Baszler’s attack on Becky Lynch during Raw. You can check out that preview clip below.

– WWE released a preview video showcasing the Summerslam Travel Packages, which go on sale tomorrow at 12:00 pm EST at SummerslamTravel.com. Individual tickets for the event will go on sale Friday, March 6 at 10:00 am EST