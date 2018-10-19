WWE News: Chelsea Green Set to Appear at NXT Live Events, Rusev & Lana on Drop The Mic

– Chelsea Green will appear at two NXT live events next week. The new WWE signee announced the news on Instagram, as you can see below. Green will appear at the Cocoa, Florida show on Thursday and the Largo, Florida show on Friday.

– Lana noted in an Instagram story that she and Rusev will appear on TBS’ rap battle series Drop the Mic. Lana didn’t note who they would be facing or when the episode would air; you can see a screenshot of the story below: