WWE News: Chelsea Green Tours Brooklyn, NY Liberty Mascot Visits Bianca Belair, SmackDown Video Highlights

October 26, 2024 | Posted by Jeffrey Harris
– Ahead of last night’s WWE SmackDown at the Barclays Center, Chelsea Green took a tour around Brooklyn and shared a video:

– Ella the Elephant, the mascot for the New York Liberty, was visiting her “cousin” Bianca Belair last night at SmackDown:

– WWE released the following video highlights for last night’s SmackDown:








