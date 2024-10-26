wrestling / News
WWE News: Chelsea Green Tours Brooklyn, NY Liberty Mascot Visits Bianca Belair, SmackDown Video Highlights
October 26, 2024 | Posted by
– Ahead of last night’s WWE SmackDown at the Barclays Center, Chelsea Green took a tour around Brooklyn and shared a video:
Chelsea Takes Brooklyn 🍎@WWE pic.twitter.com/UpzrSHwlAR
— CHELSEA GREEN (@ImChelseaGreen) October 26, 2024
– Ella the Elephant, the mascot for the New York Liberty, was visiting her “cousin” Bianca Belair last night at SmackDown:
Family reunion🗽🥹 @BigEllieLiberty & @BiancaBelairWWE @WWE pic.twitter.com/mjk0ijcCn8
— Barclays Center (@barclayscenter) October 25, 2024
– WWE released the following video highlights for last night’s SmackDown: