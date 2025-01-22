wrestling / News
WWE News: Chelsea Green’s Visit to Netflix HQ Goes Horribly Wrong, NXT Wrestler Comments on Return From Injury, The Story of Kurt Angle vs. Triple H at Royal Rumble 2021
– WWE Women’s United States Champion Chelsea Green visited Netflix HQ this week. Unfortunately, it went horribly wrong as shown in a new clip, which can view that clip below:
– As previously reported, Saquon Shugars returned from injuries at last night’s WWE NXT, competing in a dark match against Javier Bernal before the live TV broadcast. Shugars later commented on his return via social media. He wrote, “WWE Vault finna leak dis in 20 yrs SS 👀🤫 #SnowbunnySplash #UpNext #WWENXT #SmackDown #WWEonNetflix:
– WWE Vault showcased the story of Triple H vs. Kurt Angle from Royal Rumble 2021: