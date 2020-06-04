wrestling / News

WWE News: Chelsea Green Wants New Representation, Top 10 NXT Moments

June 4, 2020 | Posted by Jeffrey Harris
– NXT Superstar Chelsea Green noted on Twitter this week that she’s looking for new representation after firing Robert Stone. You can check out her tweet below. Green tweeted out yesterday, “Attn: now seeking new representation @WWENXT.”

– WWE showcased the Top 10 moments for last night’s NXT. You can check out that video below.

