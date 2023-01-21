wrestling / News

WWE News: Chris Jericho Praises Raw Anniversary Video, SmackDown in Three Minutes, LA Knight Hypes Mountain Dew Pitch Black Match

January 21, 2023 | Posted by Jeffrey Harris
WWE Raw 30th Anniversary Show, Tatanka Image Source: WWE

– AEW star and former WWE Superstar Chris Jericho praised the following preview video for next week’s Raw 30th Anniversary show. Jericho tweeted, “Pro wrestling transcends any given company. Pro wrestling is about memories….and this video contains some LEGENDARY ones! #WWERaw”

– FOX Sports showcased this week’s SmackDown in Three Minutes:

– LA Knight released a video hyping up the Mountain Dew Pitch Black match against Bray Wyatt at the WWE Royal Rumble:

