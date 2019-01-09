wrestling / News
WWE News: Chris Jericho Removed From WWE Intro Video, Andrade Almas and Zelina Vega Dress As Team Rocket, Old Clip Of Xavier Woods In TNA Audience
– We reported yesterday that Chris Jericho was moved to WWE’s alumni section after he announced that he was signing with All Elite Wrestling. It appears that WWE has also removed Jericho from their intro video before TV starts, replacing him with Cesaro. It should be noted that Jericho hasn’t been seen in WWE since the Greatest Royal Rumble.
They removed Jericho from the WWE Intro. 👀 pic.twitter.com/i0M9Ouy2tB
— Diego (@diegp77) January 9, 2019
– Looks like they’re blasting off again. Zelina Vega and Andrade Almas dressed as Pokemon’s Team Rocket in a photo posted to Vega’s Instagram.
Prepare for trouble! And make it double! To protect the world from devastation! To unite all peoples within our nation! To denounce the evils of truth and love! To extend our reach to the stars above! ZELINA! CIEN! Team Rocket blasts off at the speed of light! Surrender now, or prepare to fight! Meeeeowth! That’s right!
– A fan found footage of Xavier Woods in attendance at a TNA show and showed it to him on Twitter. Xavier noted that he was very excited for live wrestling. He wrote:
Hahahah Yea just like that. I WAS HAVING A GOOD TIME AND WAS VERY EXCITED. I VERY MUCH ENJOY WATCHING WRESTLING WHILE IN A CROWD. https://t.co/Uqzm4x6L9Z
— Austin Creed enjoys Virtual On (@XavierWoodsPhD) January 9, 2019