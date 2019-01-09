Quantcast

WWE News: Chris Jericho Removed From WWE Intro Video, Andrade Almas and Zelina Vega Dress As Team Rocket, Old Clip Of Xavier Woods In TNA Audience

January 9, 2019 | Posted by Joseph Lee
Chris Jericho AEW All Elite Wrestling

– We reported yesterday that Chris Jericho was moved to WWE’s alumni section after he announced that he was signing with All Elite Wrestling. It appears that WWE has also removed Jericho from their intro video before TV starts, replacing him with Cesaro. It should be noted that Jericho hasn’t been seen in WWE since the Greatest Royal Rumble.

– Looks like they’re blasting off again. Zelina Vega and Andrade Almas dressed as Pokemon’s Team Rocket in a photo posted to Vega’s Instagram.

– A fan found footage of Xavier Woods in attendance at a TNA show and showed it to him on Twitter. Xavier noted that he was very excited for live wrestling. He wrote:

