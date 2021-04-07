wrestling / News
WWE News: Chris Jericho Reveals Who Tops His List in Broken Skull Sessions Preview, The Ultimate NXT TakeOver Livestream, Preview Video for NXT TakeOver
– WWE has released a new preview clip for Chris Jericho appearing on the next edition of Broken Skull Sessions, which debuts on Peacock on Sunday night following Night 2 of WrestleMania 37. In the new preview video, Jericho reveals who tops his List of Jericho in categories such as top talkers, greatest opponents, best WrestleMania moment, and more.
You can view that preview video below. Broken Skull Sessions with Chris Jericho debuts on Sunday, April 11 on Peacock in the US and the WWE Network everywhere else.
– The livestream is now available for The Ultimate NXT TakeOver. In the video, Matt Camp, Sam Roberts, Busted Open Radio’s Gabrielle LaSpisa and Ryan Pappolla look to make the ultimate NXT TakeOver card together and book the winners and losers. NXT Superstars from past and present are available to use. You can view the livestream below:
– Speaking of NXT TakeOver, a new preview video is out with Finn Bálor, Io Shirai, Raquel González and more showing what it means to “TakeOver.” NXT TakeOver: Stand & Deliver is set for April 7 and 8 on the USA Network and will be simulcast on Peacock.
More Trending Stories
- Tony Khan Comments On If NXT Moving To Tuesdays Changes Anything For AEW
- Paige On Turning Her Life Around After Dealing With Drug Issues, Importance Of Having Good Support System
- Hulk Hogan Recalls Atmosphere For WrestleMania 18 Match With The Rock, Wanting To Work With Steve Austin In WWE
- Ric Flair Recalls Getting Paid Less Than Kevin Green For Slamboree 1997, Scott Hall Ribbing Greene